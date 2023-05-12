Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 246,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

