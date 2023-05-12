Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 10,023 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 10,892,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,500,668. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

