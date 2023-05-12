Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 552 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD remained flat at $287.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 941,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,200. The firm has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

