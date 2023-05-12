Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

AMP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

