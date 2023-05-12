Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 48,003 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,701.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,737,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,662.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 48,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $343,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,662.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 187,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,405. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 190,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.39.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.