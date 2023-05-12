Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Update

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 48,003 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,701.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,737,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,662.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $109,966.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,840,467.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 48,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $343,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,662.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 187,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,405. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 190,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.39.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.