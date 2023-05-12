Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 762,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after buying an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

