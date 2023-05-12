Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,569,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,282.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 455,528 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $1,175,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,976,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,097,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,862. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.18.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

