VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0377

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and $1.23 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

