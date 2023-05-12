Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.43) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,369,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 425,531 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

