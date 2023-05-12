Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 254.4% in April

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,622. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

