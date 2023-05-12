Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,382. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $218.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

