Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

