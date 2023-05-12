Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Vitru Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. Vitru has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Vitru had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vitru will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vitru by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vitru in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Articles

