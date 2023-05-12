Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $16.74. Vitru shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 3,539 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Vitru had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also

