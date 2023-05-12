Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Up to $15.32

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $16.74. Vitru shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 3,539 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VTRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Vitru Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $545.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of -0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vitru (VTRU)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.