VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.
Huntsman Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of HUN opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
