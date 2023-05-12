VNET Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HUN opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.