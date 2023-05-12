Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 5,373,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,975. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

