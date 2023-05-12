Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Update

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

