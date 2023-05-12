Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Update

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

