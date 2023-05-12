VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 64.8% in April

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 109,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,529. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

VPR Brands LP engages in the provision of various monetization strategies of a US patent covering electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer patents, and inverted pocket lighter. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Elf, CBD Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

