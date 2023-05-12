VRES Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $68.97 million and $905.87 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,349.11 or 1.00019752 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02601246 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $890.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

