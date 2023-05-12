Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.