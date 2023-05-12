Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

