Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

NYSE:DIS opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 76,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

