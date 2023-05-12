Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $769,764.81

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.93 million and approximately $769,764.81 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,532,203 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

