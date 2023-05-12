Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $175.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $170.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.58. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

