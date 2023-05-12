Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,115. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

