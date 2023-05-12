Watchman Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,169 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 680,997 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,603,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,789,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 324,890 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

