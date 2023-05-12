Watchman Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. UFP Industries comprises about 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 78.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 over the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.