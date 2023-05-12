Watchman Group Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LKQ Trading Up 0.5 %

LKQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,530,746 shares of company stock valued at $88,271,827. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments.

