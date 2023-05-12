Watchman Group Inc. Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $113.35. 216,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,011. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

