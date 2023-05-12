Watchman Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,094,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192,931 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.14. 78,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,282. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day moving average of $232.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

