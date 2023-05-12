Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.10. 23,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

