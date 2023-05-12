Watchman Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. 25,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.