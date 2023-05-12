Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.55-$12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. Waters also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55 to $12.75 EPS.

Waters Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WAT traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $271.15. 16,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.06 and a 200-day moving average of $320.58. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters has a 12 month low of $262.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Waters

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.