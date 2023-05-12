Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Erin Goodsell Sells 2,500 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $13,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 745,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $28,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 164.6% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 176,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

