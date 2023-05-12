Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Erin Goodsell Sells 2,500 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $13,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 745,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth $28,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Weave Communications by 164.6% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 176,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

