Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Insider Erin Goodsell Sells 2,500 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $13,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 745,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
