Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 237.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 28.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 32,971 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 77,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

