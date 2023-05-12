Wedbush Boosts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $9.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.55 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,985,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 32,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $233,849.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,770,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 10,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,518.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,664,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 187,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,883,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,427,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 277,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.