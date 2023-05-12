Wedbush Weighs in on Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KDNY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,159. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,532 shares of company stock worth $15,889,581. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.