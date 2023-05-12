Wedbush Weighs in on Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.26% and a negative return on equity of 178.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.