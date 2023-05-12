Wells Fargo & Company Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $275.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.33.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $302.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.99. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $132.39 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.