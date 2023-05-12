Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.22.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

