Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.22.

WEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

