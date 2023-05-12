Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 601,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2,190.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 314,559 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,788,000 after buying an additional 2,487,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

