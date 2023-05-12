West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George D. Milligan Buys 5,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $256.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

