West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,039. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

