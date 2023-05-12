Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.91

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 20,837 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
