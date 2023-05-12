Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.91

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as low as $11.69. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 20,837 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

