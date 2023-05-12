Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $10.25. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 13,877 shares traded.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
