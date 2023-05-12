Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $10.25. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 13,877 shares traded.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

