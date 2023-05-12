Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE WLK opened at $113.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $205,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $7,178,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

See Also

