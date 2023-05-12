Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,014,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

