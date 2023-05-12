Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading Up 0.9%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 37,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Further Reading

