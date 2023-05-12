William Blair Weighs in on SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.04 million.

SmileDirectClub Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at SmileDirectClub

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 118,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,417. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,798,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,550.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 411.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

